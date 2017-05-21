Juvenile arrested after social media post threatens school graduation

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
President Donald Trump presided over a nearly $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia on the first day of his first overseas visit.More >>
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.More >>
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.More >>
A juvenile is facing charges after a social media post threatened a school’s graduation in Montgomery, police confirmed Sunday.More >>
RECORD RAINFALL: We received 8.15 inches of rainfall in Montgomery alone.More >>
A search is underway for five inmates who escaped from the Barbour County Jail Saturday night, according to a post on the Barbour County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.More >>
