Juvenile arrested after social media post threatens school graduation

A juvenile is facing charges after a social media post threatened a school’s graduation in Montgomery, police confirmed Sunday.

Sergeant Jarrett Williams says MPD was made aware on Saturday of the threatening post on social media. An investigation identified a male juvenile suspect who was then taken into custody and charged with making terrorist threats.

Due to the age of the suspect, no other information has been released.

We have reached out to Montgomery Public Schools for a statement about this arrest.

