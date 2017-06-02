Police report possible scam involving Opp hospital

Several citizens in Opp have contacted the Mizell Memorial Hospital staff about a person calling them and claiming to work as a medical professional.

The hospital staff has contacted the Opp Police Department about the alleged caller, who has tried to convince citizens to release personal information over the phone, such as social security numbers.

The number the potential scammer is calling from has been confirmed as the Mizell Memorial Hospital's number.

The Opp Police Department is asking that anyone contacted verify who they are speaking with prior to releasing any personal information.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.