1 man dead after vehicle strikes power pole in Opelika

A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.

The man, identified as 38-year-old John Christopher Muse of Midland, GA, was killed when the 2006 Honda Accord he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred near Lee Road 249

Officials say Muse wasn't wearing a seat belt and speed might have been a factor om the crash.

Muse was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, where he died. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Regienol Poe of Columbus, GA, was ejected and transported to Midtown Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.