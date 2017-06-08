Gov. Ivey signs bill creating emergency communication system for schools

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
A Georgia man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 280 Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
Washington knows how to do big hearings _ even Titanic ones.More >>
Washington knows how to do big hearings _ even Titanic ones.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.More >>
Troopers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Macon County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.More >>
Troopers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Macon County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.More >>
The controversy over a Confederate monument in Madison County isn't going away, and now a local group is raising money to try and drum up support for the statue's removal and pay the fine that would be incurred for its removal.More >>
The controversy over a Confederate monument in Madison County isn't going away, and now a local group is raising money to try and drum up support for the statue's removal and pay the fine that would be incurred for its removal.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill requiring the department of education to implement a system that will share emergency information between schools and the state.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill requiring the department of education to implement a system that will share emergency information between schools and the state.More >>