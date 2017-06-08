Gov. Ivey signs bill creating emergency communication system for schools

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill requiring the department of education to implement a system that will share emergency information between schools and the state.

House Bill 89, sponsored by Representative Alan Baker of Brewton, requires ADOE to develop a system to improve communication about delays, early releases and other emergency information between schools, schools systems, and the state.

“As a former school teacher, I know the importance of keeping everyone informed of what is going on in our schools. This notification system is a much-needed source of information to clarify the sometimes murky communications in times of emergency,” Ivey said. “I appreciate Representative Alan Baker for his hard work and leadership sponsoring this legislation.”

The ADOE is required to implement this system by October 1, according to the governor’s office.

"As students are engaged in the educational process, whether attending school or in transport by bus, their safety is of utmost importance. I applaud Governor Ivey for her strong support of education with an emphasis on school safety,” Representative Baker said.

