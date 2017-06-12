2 arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest

A man and woman have been arrested on assault charges, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police say, Stevie Springfield, 47, is facing two counts of assault second-degree and using a false identity to obstruct justice. Haley Anderson, 19, is charged with assault second-degree.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grandvilla Drive in reference to a loud noise complaint. According to DPD, the Springfield gave officers a false name when officers attempted to take him into custody.

Both Springfield and Anderson began resisting arrest when officers attempted to detain them, police say.

The bond for both Springfield and Anderson will be set at a later date, according to police.

