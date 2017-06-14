Baccalaureate services will continue at Opp High School, superintendent says

The Opp Ministerial Association will continue to sponsor baccalaureate services at Opp High School, according to Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael Smithart.

Smithart said Opp City Schools will "follow the Constitution of the United States to the letter of the law."

This announcement comes after The Freedom From Religion Foundation asked Opp City Schools to stop allowing prayer at graduation ceremonies.

The group wrote a letter in which they stated that "Opp City Schools has a legal duty to remain neutral toward religion."

In response, The Foundation for Moral Law spoke out in support of Opp City Schools.

The school district's attorney is currently researching the issues, according to Smithart.

