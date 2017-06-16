Montgomery hospital is first in area to use smart-cleaning robot

When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.

A new discovery could give root canal patients a reason to smile. Researchers say they've found a way to create new blood vessels that could help these teeth last longer.

For the first time since the U.S. government began tracking e-cigarette use among American youth, a new report shows fewer teens are vaping.

First decline seen in 'vaping' among U.S. teens: CDC

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.

Jackson Hospital will be the first hospital in the River Region to use the Tru-D SmartUVC germ-killing robot.

"The acquisition of Tru-D is an added layer of protection that we will use to safeguard the well-being of our patients," said Joe Riley, president and CEO of Jackson Hospital.

The Tru-D robot works by generating UV light energy that changes the structure of an infected DNA or RNA cell. The device calculates the amount of energy needed to disinfect the entire room while also considering variables such as size, shape, and the amount of equipment in the room.

It is reported that the Tru-D robot kills germs such as Ebola, MRSA, and C.diff.

"Hospitals that provide an extra level of care by disinfecting rooms with Tru-D are taking a proactive step in ensuring patients and staff have a clean and germ-free environment," said President and CEO of Tru-D SmartUVC Chuck Dunn.

The Tru-D device will complete the cleaning process of the room after a hospital staff member traditionally cleans the room first.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., one in 25 patients come down with a hospital-acquired infection while being treated, and 75,000 patients die during hospitalizations each year.

