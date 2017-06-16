Montgomery hospital is first in area to use smart-cleaning robot - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery hospital is first in area to use smart-cleaning robot

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Jackson Hospital will be the first hospital in the River Region to use the Tru-D SmartUVC germ-killing robot.

"The acquisition of Tru-D is an added layer of protection that we will use to safeguard the well-being of our patients," said Joe Riley, president and CEO of Jackson Hospital.

The Tru-D robot works by generating UV light energy that changes the structure of an infected DNA or RNA cell. The device calculates the amount of energy needed to disinfect the entire room while also considering variables such as size, shape, and the amount of equipment in the room.

It is reported that the Tru-D robot kills germs such as Ebola, MRSA, and C.diff.

"Hospitals that provide an extra level of care by disinfecting rooms with Tru-D are taking a proactive step in ensuring patients and staff have a clean and germ-free environment," said President and CEO of Tru-D SmartUVC Chuck Dunn.

The Tru-D device will complete the cleaning process of the room after a hospital staff member traditionally cleans the room first. 

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., one in 25 patients come down with a hospital-acquired infection while being treated, and 75,000 patients die during hospitalizations each year. 

