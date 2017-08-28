Saban: Alabama's Davis out of the hospital after getting shot - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Saban: Alabama's Davis out of the hospital after getting shot

Nick Saban holds first news conference of the 2017 season. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Nick Saban holds first news conference of the 2017 season. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Raekwon Davis Raekwon Davis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.
            
Davis was shot in the right leg outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning. Saban said Monday he's getting treatment and is "day to day" for Saturday's opener for the top-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 3 Florida State.
            
Saban says he's not happy about them being out that late but that "it doesn't seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late."
            
The 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis is battling with Joshua Frazier for a starting defensive end spot. He played in seven games as a freshman.
            
A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's spokesman said Sunday that a 20-year-old was shot in the right leg Sunday morning and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to AP that Davis was the victim. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

