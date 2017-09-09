Montgomery Humane Society opens doors for evacuated animals

Many people who have evacuated Florida are staying in hotels and shelters around the River Region, but what about their pets?

Well, that’s where the Montgomery Humane Society steps in.

“We’ll hold onto their pets while they stay in Montgomery and until the storm passes and they can go back home,” said Steven Tears, the executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society.

Many hotels have a 'No Pet' policy, and that can leave owners in a tough situation. The Montgomery Humane Society has opened its doors to all animals that evacuated with their families because of Hurricane Irma, and are in need of a place to stay.

“They’re safe, we’ll take care of them. We give out phone numbers, you can call and check on them. People who go above and beyond at pulling their pets in these situations, they’re part of the family, so there is stress involved, there is worry, but I feel very confident we set their mind at ease while they’re here,” said Tears.

The Dixon’s dogs are just two of the nearly 30 animals at the humane society seeking shelter.

"A lot of them were full or they wouldn't accept dogs and so we were a little concerned... where should we go?" said Dixon.

He and his family evacuated from Bradenton, Florida, and he said leaving their dogs behind, wasn’t an option.

"Yeah, they're our kids so," said Dixon.

According to Tears, in the past they have taken in roughly 100 animals, so he is expecting that number this year to increase.

The Montgomery Humane Society’s accommodations are free, and they will hold all animals until after the storm passes, or for as long as the owner needs.

