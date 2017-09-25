Barbour County facility on lockdown following several inmate assaults

Investigators are looking into two separate incidents where assaults took place Friday at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, there was in incident at 12:30 p.m. and another at 8:15 p.m. Both incidents happened in the prison yard and one inmate has been charged.

Chandler Lavecus Boone, 24, has been charged in the 12:30 p.m. incident in which a fight broke out and two inmates were stabbed. Boone has been charged with first-degree assault with a possible attempted murder charge pending. It was discovered that Boone used a make-shift knife in the stabbing, and the two inmates injured were taken to a local hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.

Boone is currently serving a 50-year sentence on a 2013 murder conviction in Montgomery County.

ALDOC has not given a reason as to why the fight took place.

The 8:15 p.m. incident involved one inmate being attacked and stabbed in the prison yard after the evening meal. ALDOC says three suspects have been identified but names have not been released due to an ongoing investigation. The stabbing was non-life-threatening to the individual who was taken to an off-site medical facility.

ALDOC says investigators have determined the two incidents to be unrelated, but the facility remains on lockdown.

