Montgomery County Sheriff's Department to fight bullying in schools

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is heading into the classroom to help prevent bullying in schools.

October is Anti Bullying Prevention month and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department will take it's Anti-Bullying program to E.D. Nixon Elementary school.

Officers will discuss alternatives to violence in a program that targets K4 and K5 students along with fourth and fifth-graders.

The Sheriff's Department will make it's presentation Tuesday at 9a.m.

