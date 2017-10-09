Pike Road School celebrates first homecoming

Monday the town of Pike Road joined together to celebrate the Pike Road School's first homecoming.

Fans filled the stands at Faulkner University and held nothing back as they cheered on the Patriots Junior Varsity Football Team.

"This is part of one of those things that helps build culture," said Charles Ledbetter, Pike Road Schools Superintendent.

This game is special for Nickey Johnson and her daughter Shelby. From a dance to a pep rally, there were a number of events to boost team spirit leading up to Monday night.

"They've really enjoyed it. We are starting some new traditions at Pike Road," said Nickey Johnson.

"One of my friends is on the court so I want her to win," said Shelby Johnson.

This is the inaugural homecoming for the school system and it's not just the students who are excited but also the original alumni of Pike Road Schools.

"This has been a dream of mine," said Charlene Rabren.

Charlene Rabren was crowned Miss Pike Road in 1970, shortly before the school closed.

"It was a really tough day when it closed," said Rabren.

Rabren played a vital role in helping make the Pike Road School System a reality. Her husband was the first mayor of Pike Road and she served as the first clerk.

Monday she was tapped to crown the first homecoming queen.

"It's an honor for me," said Rabren.

With the school system now in its third year of serving students. They recently opened the doors to the Historic Pike Road School building for seventh-10th graders. Mayor Gordon Stone says this is a testament to their success.

"What a neat way to merge our history with our future," said Stone.

This year's Pike Road School's homecoming court raised more than $5,000 for a number of non-profits in and around the area.

The Pike Road Patriots Junior Varsity Football team remains undefeated this season.

