Volunteers help clean up Greenville Elementary School restrooms

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases. Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape Oct. 10.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases. Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape Oct. 10.More >>
Butler County Public School leaders say this the first year of the poetry contest and they believe it's an excellent way to learn literature and get experience in public speaking.More >>
Butler County Public School leaders say this the first year of the poetry contest and they believe it's an excellent way to learn literature and get experience in public speaking.More >>
The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>