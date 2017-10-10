Volunteers help clean up Greenville Elementary School restrooms

Greenville Elementary School is getting essentially new restrooms for boys and girls, and it's not costing the school district a dime.

This is all courtesy of Debra Strycker, who so happens to be the county school superintendent's wife. Strycker says the restrooms were in deplorable condition and were long overdue for a makeover. With her background in manufacturing design, Strycker rounded up a few parents and went to work. The restrooms are getting new paint, art designs and a major clean-up.

"John and I walked through the school and had beautiful bones but it was a worn down structure, so we talked and said these children deserve nice things. We've worked eight hours a day and I just wanted the children to have nice things to take care of it.. pride in their school," said Debra Strycker.

Strycker estimates the work they're doing would be equivalent to around $20,000 if a contractor had been hired to do the job.

Strycker says once they complete the restrooms, they will then tackle other parts of the school building.

