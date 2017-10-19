New Selma superintendent outlines goals for school system

Selma's new school superintendent has hit the ground running, taking time to go to each school in the district to interact one-on-one with administrators, teachers, and students as she lays the groundwork for improvements in the school system across the board.More >>
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R- Mobile, made visits to two universities in the capital city Wednesday.More >>
The search is now officially underway to find the next president to helm Tuskegee University, the university's board of trustees confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange kept his promise to a Park Crossing High School student who nailed the response when put on the spot during a news conference.More >>
Crenshaw County School System has announced two November make-up days for students after an unspecified threat canceled classes.More >>
One educator is Loachapoka is on a mission to provide her students with the tools needed to empower them to succeed when it comes to reading and writing effectively.More >>
The Alabama State School Board approved the state's ESSA plan Thursday but said changes will be needed in the future.More >>
The death of a Louisiana State University student after an alleged hazing incident has Auburn University officials working hard to make sure that a similar incident doesn’t happen on their campus.More >>
Montgomery County school leaders voted Tuesday to sell Georgia Washington Middle School and its 23 acres to the town of Pike Road, a move Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone called a win-win for both sides.More >>
There is one educator in Montgomery that is taking personalized education to a whole new level for his roughly 300 students, and his name is John Geiger.More >>
