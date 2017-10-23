Shots fired near Forest Avenue Elementary forced school into lockdown

Forest Avenue Elementary was placed on lockdown Monday after there were shots fired reported in the vicinity.

Around 11:40 a.m., Cpt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department confirms the school was placed on lockdown out of caution, but the order was later lifted.

Upon investigation a vehicle near the school on Forest Avenue was found with damage from what appeared to be caused by possible gunshots.

No one was harmed and no one has yet to be arrested.

