Child shot, taken to hospital with minor injuries

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Police are investigating a shooting that struck a young boy and sent him to the hospital.

Lt. Andre Mitchell said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Westview Drive.

Mitchell also said the injuries the boy received were non-life-threatening however, he was still taken to the hospital for treatment.

