MPS to hold meeting for parents interested in magnet programs

Montgomery Public Schools will hold a meeting for parents interested in applying their kids for the magnet program.

The meeting will be held Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Carver High School auditorium, Tom Salter of MPS says. Salter said the meeting will pertain to applications for the 2018-19 school year, but that's not all.

The meeting will also provide the basic information parents need to know on the MPS magnet programs.

Applications for the 2018-19 MPS school year are expected to be posted online Jan.3, 2018.

