Tide players take time to put smiles on faces of kids in children's hospital

While they're in New Orleans preparing for a big game Monday night against Clemson, the Alabama Crimson Tide took some time out of their Thursday to visit and cheer up some kids.

Head coach Nick Saban and several Crimson Tide players visited patients at the Oschner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

Players entered some of the rooms of the children where smiles dawned across their faces as they got a chance to speak with some of the players and even a chance to chat with Tide head coach.

The groups talked about video games, sports, hometowns, and even signed some footballs for the kids before leaving. One Tide star in particular reflected on the impact he knows he has.

"My biggest thing with the platform that I have is to be able to affect others kinda positively and let our presence as a team and captains kind of be a blessing around them and be a positive energy to those guys," said Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. "There are a lot of people out there that hope and pray to be where we are and do the things that we do. Just to give them a piece of our time is the least that we can do."

The Tide will continue preparing for its Sugar Bowl match-up with the No. 1 Clemson Tigers. The game will kick Monday at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.