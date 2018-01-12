Elmore County man dies after car strikes ditch, overturns

A Wetumpka man has died after an early morning car crash in Elmore County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Daxon Earl Whitaker, 45, was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang around 12:40 a.m. Friday when it left the roadway and struck a ditch, overturning, according to ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton. Thornton said the crash happened on Alabama Highway 111 near the four mile marker, about two miles north of Wetumpka.

Whitaker was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Thornton.

