Macon County shelter 'beyond capacity', not accepting animals

The Macon County Humane Society says it will no longer take in any more animals because it's "beyond capacity".

Officials with the humane society said it won't accept new additions "Until we have several adoptions or new fosters..."

The society said it's a "two man show" and that the current situation is "too much for us to handle."

For the time being, the humane society is directing Macon County citizens to call either Tuskegee police or the county's compliance office if they have any stray animals. The compliance office can be contacted at 334-724-2558.

They asking anyone who wants to adopt or foster to text 334-740-3636 or email maconcountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com.

