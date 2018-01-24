Marriage licenses, church security see debate in AL House committee

A bill which would do away with the need for marriage licenses passed the Alabama House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

Sen. Greg Albritton's bill would relieve probate justices of the responsibility of signing off on a marriage.

Some probate judges have not issued marriage licenses since the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

The senator has proposed similar legislation over the last three years. The bill has yet to pass through the House.

Controversy surrounds the bill because some see the legislation as a negative reaction to the same-sex ruling.

Albritton said the bill has enough votes to pass this year.

The House judiciary committee made an amendment to the bill, so even if it passes through the House, it will need Senate approval once again.

The House judiciary committee also heard debates on a bill which would expand the state's "Stand your Ground" law to churches.

Under the legislation, churches would be able to hire armed security personnel or have armed congregation members.

Opponents said the bill could lead to more gun violence.

The church security bill was not voted on Wednesday.

