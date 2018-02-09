Pro fishing trail returns to Lake Martin for first time in over 15 years

Japanese angler Takahiro Omori is in first place after day two of the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Martin. (Source: Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S)

After more than 15 years, a major fishing tournament has returned to Lake Martin, and after the second day, some fresh faces are atop the leaderboard at the Bassmater Elite at Lake Martin.

Japanese angler Takahiro Omori is in first place with a two-day weight of 32 pounds 11 ounces. Behind him is rookie angler Roy Hawk with a two-day weight of 28 pounds, 11 ounces and Washington angler Luke Clausen with a two-day weight of 28 pounds.

Even with rain in the weekend forecast, leader Omori is still confident he will be able to enjoy the same success Saturday as he did Friday.

According to B.A.S.S. only the top 51 anglers will move on to compete Saturday.

Cullman native Jesse Wiggins at fourth, and Guntersville native Justin Lucas at ninth, are the only Alabama natives in the top ten. A total of 10 Alabamians are inside the top 51 after Friday's event.

Fishers will hit the waters Saturday at 6:15 a.m. from Wind Creek State Park with weigh-ins scheduled at the park for 2:40 p.m.

