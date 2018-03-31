Auburn high school student scores perfect 36 on ACT

For many high school students studying for the ACT is a well-known thing, and this rings true for Alabama School of Math and Science junior and Auburn native Gwynneth McCallister.

So when she sat down to take her ACT a few weeks ago, she felt pretty confident going in. The nervousness didn’t set in until she was waiting for her results.

“I was trying not to think about it because I was like, 'There’s no way for me to know. So I should try not to worry about it.' At first I was like checking every single day because I really wanted to know what I made, and then I was like, 'I’ll just wait.' And then when one of my friends told me that her results came in, I was like, 'I have to check right now,'” she said.

And what did she see what her results popped up on the screen? A perfect 36.

"I was overwhelmed. I was so happy. I was like, 'I can’t believe I really did it.' I was just like really proud of myself for actually managing to do it,” said McCallister.

She says that college is definitely on her mind, but she's still not quite sure where she wants to go.

”I’m just, I’m thinking I want to apply lots of places, because there’s a lot of things that I want to do, so I haven’t really made any concrete decisions yet,” McCallister said.

McCallister also made a 1580 on her SAT.

