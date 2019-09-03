Selma mayor confirms hacking of city system

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor Darrio Melton confirms he was briefed by IT director Tuesday morning that Selma’s New World System, which houses all the city’s financial records, employee information, and documents for other departments, was hacked over the weekend.
“They are working diligently to get it back online. My hope is they will get it up no later than tomorrow or today,” he said.
They do believe the system was hacked between Sunday and Monday. The mayor says it is the first time to his knowledge that the system has been compromised.
“I find all of this concerning given the recent and ongoing investigation of the city finances from outside agencies,” said Melton. "I can’t say if anyone has attempted to do this in the past, but according to the IT director that they were successful in hacking our IT system.”
This hacking has impacted all the servers inside the city. Melton says this has delayed a number of services provided to citizens.
“For instance at the police department citizens can’t get police reports because this system is tied to our police record nor can officers generate reports inside the system," he said. "This impacts us even on the public safety side.”
IT is working with software engineers to find where the attack stemmed from. They do believe someone in house may be responsible for this.
“I won’t have full information until they have confirmed it. It is allegedly believed that someone who is aware of the system participated in this," said Melton. “We have not been contacted at all for ransom. We just know someone went into the system and attempted to destroy all financial records inside the city.”
Melton says Federal and State Agencies have been made aware of the hack.
