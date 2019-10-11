County Road 12: Jasmine Hill Gardens turns 90

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s like a journey to ancient Greece tucked away in Elmore County.
“Jasmine Hill Gardens is celebrating its 90th birthday," said Elmore DeMott with Jasmine Hill Gardens. “It was founded by Ben and Mary Fitzpatrick after the Great Depression. It was really their backyard, a place where they collected sculptures and planted all sorts of beautiful plants.”
Eventually by the 1970′s the Ensco family took over Jasmine Hill and turned it into a non-profit.
“It really is a place unlike any other. It features the only full scale replica of the Temple of Hera,” DeMott said.
It’s 22 acres of walking paths, statues and sculpture replicas from ancient Greece, and something is always blooming.
“Right now we like to describe Jasmine Hill as a place where art and nature intersect for peace and the planet," DeMott said.
It takes a full time staff and a whole bunch of volunteers to keep this place in tip top shape. Now they’re looking to the future.
“We are really talking about incorporating art as a way for us to better understand each other, to learn about each other and our world, and to have important conversations about what we can each do to make the world better,” DeMott added.
There are several upcoming events at Jasmine Hill. They would love for you to come out and see a little piece of Greece in Wetumpka. On Saturday Oct. 19 there is a Gathering in the Garden Benefit event at 6 p.m. The following day, Sunday October 20th, it will have an open house that’s free.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.