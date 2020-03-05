Bullock County school district launches ‘Born Ready University’

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Samantha Miles is ready.
“I look forward to learning it,” said Miles.
Miles is ready to learn how to become a better mom to her 2-year-old in the Born Ready University program starting Saturday morning at Union Springs Elementary School.
“I think it will teach parents like myself how to communicate more like a child on a child’s level,” said Miles.
“Working with parents with children ages 0 to 3,” said Bullock County public district Career & Technical Education Director Dr. Marvin Lowe.
It's the brainchild of local school leaders, patterned after a similar program in the Harlem, New York, school district. The focus? Help parents become stronger pillars in their child's life when it comes to education and overall well being.
“It’s definitely not to say they’re bad parents. This is just making sure we’re addressing the needs of our parents. Learners are different,” said Lowe.
Over the next four Saturdays, three classrooms at Union Springs Elementary will be dedicated to what Lowe believes could be a catalyst for change and new thinking. The children will take part in the Born Ready program, but the chief focus will be on the parents.
“The earlier you start children with education, the better the benefits,” said Dr. Lowe.
So far 16 parents have signed up. A small number but no complaints from Dr. Marvin Lowe.
“Because we can make recommendations for the next group coming in,” he said.
The Bullock County school district scored an overall "C" on the last state report card, up from a "D" the year before.
“This will help my child’s social and emotional skills," said Miles.
Lowe and Miles believe Born Ready over time could be another tool to keep that momentum which means they’re more ready to get moving with it.
Dr. Lowe says the enrollment is free, hot breakfast will be served and parents should expect to stay around six hours each Saturday.
