Sheriff’s office investigating industrial death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after fatal industrial accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Details on the accident remain limited, but Capt. Leigh Persky said the accident happened at the Dow Chemicals plant on Ohio Ferro Road. That’s located in Mount Meigs.
Persky said the call came in at 9:02 a.m. and the sheriff’s office, Waugh Volunteer Fire Department and the Montgomery Fire Department Heavy Rescue responded.
The captain could not provide any details on the victim or how they died due to the ongoing investigation.
The plant, known as DC Alabama Inc., is said to produce “high-grade silicon metal used in chemical and aluminum products,” and that “the aluminum industry uses silicon metal to make alloys for automotive components such as engine housings, pistons, and cast aluminum wheels.”
