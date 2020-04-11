Man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight crash has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Montgomery police say.
Montgomery Police Department Capt. Denise Barnes says police responded to a single-vehicle crash between Norman Bridge Road and Narrow Lane Road at around 12:23 a.m.
At the scene officers found a man who suffered injuries in the crash and needed to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
