Man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight crash

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight crash
First Responders at the scene of a single-vehicle crash overnight near Norman Bridge Road and Narrow Lane Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
April 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 3:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight crash has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Montgomery police say.

Montgomery Police Department Capt. Denise Barnes says police responded to a single-vehicle crash between Norman Bridge Road and Narrow Lane Road at around 12:23 a.m.

At the scene officers found a man who suffered injuries in the crash and needed to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.