Retired Autauga County probate judge inducted into hall of fame

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A retired Autauga County probate judge has received a very high honor. Judge Cordy Taylor has been inducted in the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.
The recognition was based on Taylor’s contributions to the lives of older members in the community. Taylor retired from the military and served in the Alabama Senate in 1979, served on the Prattville City Council and later held two terms as probate judge.
Friends and colleagues say Taylor, 95, is well known for his compassion and sensitivity towards senior citizens.
Just five years ago, at the age of 90, he started the Neighborhood Watch Association in his Hickory Ridge neighborhood.
Long time friends Harold and Betty Hammons nominated Judge Taylor for the recognition.
We congratulate judge Taylor for his fine contributions.
