Montgomery mayor creates task force for COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has created a new task force to help the capital city respond to COVID-19.
On Thursday, the new team, comprised of medical, health, and community leaders held its first virtual meeting. During the meeting, they discussed a range of hospital capacity issues, mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and upcoming vaccination efforts, according to the city.
Members of the task force include ADPH Director of Government Affairs Carolyn Bern, ADPH East Central Assistant Administrator Tim Hatch, ADPH East Central District Administrator Richard Burleson, Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton, Baptist Hospital President Russ Tyner, Jackson Hospital President Joe Riley, Health Services Inc. Executive Director Gilbert Darrington, pulmonologist Dr. William Saliski, surgeon Dr. Brian C. Gary, Montgomery Area Community Wellness Coalition Executive Director Ghandi S. Daniels, First Congregational Christian Church Pastor Rev. Raymonda Speller and Montgomery County Commissioner/Nurse Practitioner Isaiah Sankey.
Reed said the city’s goal from the start of the pandemic was to take actions to slow the spread and protect Montgomery’s citizens.
For more information on this and other information related to Montgomery’s proactive COVID-19 response, you can visit www.mgmready.com.
“My administration is committed to building on our proactive, strategic, and science-based approach to dealing with the virus, one that prioritizes the health and safety of the public. Even amid the long-anticipated surge, the dedication and breadth of expertise in this task force are critical tools in our continued fight. We appreciate their dedication to doing all they can to serve and protect our city,” Reed said.
The task force also discussed the need for residents to remain diligent in protecting themselves and loved ones by wearing a mask and minimizing non-essential gatherings.
“Especially as we continue into the holiday season, residents should avoid in-person interactions as much as possible, and when gathering, remain outside and masked,” the city said in a release.
While the release of the COVID-19 vaccine may begin to help communities overcome this pandemic, the task force recognized the hesitancy the public may have about taking the vaccine. The task force says it will share transparent information about the development, safety, and distribution plans to build greater confidence and urge all residents to be inoculated.
