Elementary students name Coosa County’s first ever K9 officer

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What’s in a name? A lot if you ask the students at Coosa Elementary School. They were given the...ruff... job of coming up with a good name for the county sheriff’s office’s first ever K-9 officer.
By popular vote, the boys and girls decided the police pooch should go by “Thunder.”
With the name in hand, Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell and several members of his office made a stop by the school Friday to introduce Thunder to those who helped with the special project.
Superintendent David Stover, school personnel, and the students got to take pictures with Thunder and walked by waving and saying hello to him, the sheriff’s office said.
Thunder is a 15-month-old, 72 pound German shepherd that will be running the new K-9 division, the first-ever for the county sheriff’s office. William Bradberry was selected by the sheriff to be the department’s first K-9 officer.
Thunder was provided by The Hometown Foundation in Connecticut. On the open market, he would have cost around $12,000, but the sheriff’s office didn’t have to pay a dime because the foundation considered the department a ‘low-funded’ agency.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.