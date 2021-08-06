Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out of the tank with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.(City of Athens / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (Gray News) – A woman went for a night swim Thursday inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water.

According to the City of Athens, retired police officer Doug Duren lives nearby and saw the woman break into a fence barrier and climb a ladder to the top of the tank.

The city said a contractor re-painted the tank this week and failed to secure the hatch at the time.

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were able to get her out with a harness and helped her down the ladder to safety.

“We appreciate the neighbors and Mr. Duren who contacted authorities, because we could have had a very different outcome,” Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

Employees with the wastewater department drained the tank overnight so it could be sanitized.

The woman is undergoing a mental evaluation.

Athens firefighters rescued a woman tonight who was swimming inside a 70-foot high water tank filled with 350,000...

Posted by City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is facing an assault charge after a shooting incident in Montgomery.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
A man has been charged after court records say he threatened a Montgomery business.
Man charged after threatening Montgomery business
Linemen with Central Alabama Electric Cooperative caught a “smokenado” on camera during the...
Video shows ‘smokenado’ at railroad tie recycling plant blaze
The Alabama Ethics Commission found Montgomery Police Department Chief of Operations Jennifer...
Ethics Commission finds MPD’s chief of operations, former chief committed minor violations
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high

Latest News

Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S., students around the country are heading...
Students return to classrooms as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal