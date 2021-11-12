Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Help your community, donate to Coats for Comfort campaign

Each year, WSFA 12 News, Henig Furs and Jim Massey's Cleaners partner to collect new and used...
Each year, WSFA 12 News, Henig Furs and Jim Massey's Cleaners partner to collect new and used coats for the Salvation Army.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No one should go without during the holidays. WSFA 12 News is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats for those in need in our area.

Henig furs and WSFA 12 News are asking for your help with our Coats for Comfort campaign.

We’re collecting new and gently used coats to distribute, free of charge, to local children in our community. Jim Massey’s Cleaners will clean the coats for free and for every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a brand-new coat to the Salvation Army.

Coats of all sizes are welcome, but children’s sizes are most needed. They can be dropped off at all Jim Massey’s Cleaners locations, the Salvation Army, Henig Furs and in the lobby of our building at 445 Dexter Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who was injured in a crash crash Wednesday morning has died, Montgomery police announced.
Man injured in Montgomery car crash dies
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at Lee High School.
Gun found at Lee High School; student arrested
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half...
QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year
Interstate 65 northbound has reopened near Fort Deposit after a crash involving an 18-wheeler...
I-65 reopens after 18-wheeler crash near Fort Deposit

Latest News

Tickets and times are available on the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website.
Indoor, in-person productions return to Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a foster care non-profit, launched a campaign...
Campaign underway to give more foster children a ‘Home for the Holidays’
Jennifer Gray was selected for Nike's Yardrunners campaign to highlight successful student...
Alabama A&M grad featured in Times Square for Nike campaign
Possible severe weather upends Wetumpka’s Christmas event plans