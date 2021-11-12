Help your community, donate to Coats for Comfort campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No one should go without during the holidays. WSFA 12 News is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats for those in need in our area.

Henig furs and WSFA 12 News are asking for your help with our Coats for Comfort campaign.

We’re collecting new and gently used coats to distribute, free of charge, to local children in our community. Jim Massey’s Cleaners will clean the coats for free and for every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a brand-new coat to the Salvation Army.

Coats of all sizes are welcome, but children’s sizes are most needed. They can be dropped off at all Jim Massey’s Cleaners locations, the Salvation Army, Henig Furs and in the lobby of our building at 445 Dexter Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.