Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ADPH launches campaign to stress vaccine, testing in fight against COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus.(WSFA)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus. It’s called Alabama Unites Against COVID”.

The campaign stresses the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as testing, and highlights how people from all walks of life are joining each other in their communities in the fight against the virus.

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged because the fight isn’t over yet,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “It’s still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If they have symptoms of the virus, they should get tested as soon as possible. By doing these two things, we can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The campaign comes with a new website complete with a vaccine and testing site locator and answers to some of the most common questions about testing and vaccinations.

“Thousands and thousands of people now stand united, determined to defeat COVID-19,” said Carolyn Bern, Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations for ADPH. “The issue affects us all, no matter our neighborhoods, our political affiliations, or our ethnicity.

Bern said the campaign demonstrates how powerfully important it is that we stand together.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases
Antuanio Pickett, 27, is charged with the Dec. 11, 2021 homicide of Sammy Lewis.
Arrest made in Saturday Montgomery homicide case
Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery is shut down, according to the Montgomery...
Monday night crash causes Tuesday crash, I-85 delays
Millbrook police say Jacob Warner Jr. used an Uber ride to flee a shoplifting scene at Walmart.
Shoplifting suspect flees Alabama Walmart via Uber, police say
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama

Latest News

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
In the midst of battling one coronavirus variant, the threat of another increases. Omicron is...
AP-NORC poll: Omicron raises COVID-19 worry but not precautions
Officials with Children's of Alabama said a lot of their patients are already vaccinated...
Doctors not seeing COVID-19 vaccine side effects in kids