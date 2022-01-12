HandsOn River Region announces MLK Day volunteer opportunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit HandsOn River Region has announced its volunteer opportunities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a release, volunteers will serve in one of Montgomery’s elementary schools in the morning, gather for a hot dog lunch at That’s My Child and then spend the afternoon in service with a participating nonprofit.

Some of the projects include:

Cleaning Crew - 40 volunteers will organize and deep clean all four buildings at That’s My Child.

School Painting Project - 15 volunteers will paint two student bathrooms at Halcyon Elementary School.

Grounds Maintenance - 15 volunteers 18 and older will operate riding lawn mowers and weed eaters to beautify That’s My Child’s grounds.

Movers with Chisholm Elementary School - 20 volunteers will move boxes and books from book rooms and touch up interior paint.

Vehicle Maintenance - 10 volunteers will clean out interiors of all TMC vehicles including three buses and an RV.

Organizers with Highland Gardens Elementary - 10 volunteers will paint, move shelves and bookshelves and organize materials.

TMC Painters - 75 volunteers will repaint the exterior of the organization’s buildings.

School Grounds Crew - 20 volunteers will clean the grounds and touch up paint with Park Crossing High School.

Equipment Handlers - 40 volunteers will clean, organize and move TMC’s restaurant equipment in and out of storage.

Classroom Cleanup - 8 volunteers will wipe down the students’ desks in classrooms at Vaughn Road Elementary.

Hospitality Committee - 10 volunteers will provide, serve and clean up after lunch for participants.

“This day of service provides us with the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to both the man and the ideals he embodied,” said HandsOn Executive Director Tasha Cooper. “Through civic engagement and volunteerism, we embody the spirit of Dr. King and further our agency’s mission to build a strong, caring community.”

Those looking to volunteer can register to help by visiting this website.

