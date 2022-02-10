Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bill could deny transgender youth appropriate medical care

By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill, now headed to the Senate floor would charge doctors with a felony if they treated a transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers, or performed surgery to alter appearance. Proponents of the bill say these are things children may not want later in life.

During the public hearing, opponents of the bill included a doctor, a priest, and an 18-year-old transgender boy. Monroe Smith, the 18-year-old told the committee that he is a “living breathing example that this healthcare saves lives.”

“I think the misconception is that at the drop of the hat I could’ve immediately started this journey,” said Smith. “The reality is that when I was 13 and with the consent and support of my parents, we began a slow and steady process of communication with myself, parents, doctors, and mental health professionals all with the purpose that we were informed and ready for the long journey ahead.”

He also said it took a lot of support from his parents and medical teams to help him get to where he is today. And that’s the main argument against this bill. Opponents say the decision for treatment is not one taken lightly and should stay between a doctor, parent, and child.

Proponents say it’s about protecting children.

“This is about protecting children because there’s a very high probability that this child will be misdiagnosed and will be entered into an irreversible medical intervention,” said Dr. Patrick Lappert during the hearing.

Now UAB hospital says surgeries are not happening, but Sen. Shay Shelnutt, sponsor of the bill says this is intended to protect children from hormones and puberty blockers that he says could have life-long consequences.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take...
Bill seeks higher fines for taking down Confederate statues
Retired Educators Protest SB140
Retired educators protest Alabama school choice bill
The decision has sparked fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act and...
High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support