Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn University holds annual Tiger Giving Day raising funds for student projects

TIger Giving Day
TIger Giving Day((Source: Auburn University))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hosting “Tiger Giving Day” on Wednesday. The annual event is a 24-hour crowdfunding initiative that raises money for 50 student projects that need private support to complete.

The projects range from launching a robot into space to one using drones to teach STEM to students in the Black Belt Region.

One of the most anticipated projects in this year’s event is the School of Aviation’s restoration of a classic airplane. Auburn Aviation plans to refurbish the aircraft to join the rest of the fleet and serve as an ambassador for the program.

“Several years ago, a 1945 Ercoupe was donated to Auburn Aviation, and we want to transform this ‘Model T of the Skies’ into the ‘Spirit’ of Auburn Aviation,” said Daphne Walker, Aviation engagement coordinator. “Support on Tiger Giving Day will help us get this aircraft back in the skies.”

Another new initiative this year is to mitigate the costs of emergency pet care.

“For many of us, our pets are family,” said Abbi Gardner, College of Veterinary Medicine communications specialist and a project coordinator for the pet care emergency fund initiative. “Support for our Tiger Giving Day project will help alleviate some of the financial stress that pet owners experience when their pets are in an emergency. When your pet is in critical condition, the last thing you want to do is decide whether you are able to afford the life-saving care that they need or not.”

Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have funded hundreds of projects for the university, benefiting its students, faculty, and nearby communities. Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 23 through TigerGiving.org and see the impact of their gifts through real-time updates.

The official hashtag for the event is #TigerGivingDay.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged
JESCO Inc. senior project manager Brian Slaughter points to a map of the Whitewater project.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park taking shape
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest

Latest News

Quilts inspired by Black culture
Black History Month: Quilts inspired by Black culture
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to put ourselves in the best position for...
Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in...
County Road 12: The Sipper Brothers make sweet sounds and swings