MCSO unveils new vehicle supporting fight against cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office debuted a new car supporting the fight against cancer.

The “cancer awareness car” was unveiled Thursday outside the Montgomery Cancer Center.

“Cancer is real and it is right here in our community,” Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said. “We’re going to do whatever we can possibly do to help bring awareness and to help bring funding.

The vehicle features names of Montgomery County employees who have died and those who are cancer survivors. One of those survivors is Lisa Crenshaw, Cunningham’s secretary.

“I was able to go to chemo on Mondays and go to work on Tuesdays, work all week because of my job family, my county family was there for me,” Crenshaw said. “They had my back.”

The unveiling was held on the same day Crenshaw rang the bell, celebrating that she is now cancer-free.

