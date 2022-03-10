Groups urge lawmakers to extend postpartum healthcare coverage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of organizations, including the American Heart Association and March of Dimes is working together to urge lawmakers to extend postpartum health care coverage for Alabama mothers.

On Wednesday, over 40 organizations gathered on the Alabama State House steps to call on the Alabama Legislature, the governor and the Medicaid commissioner to make Alabama mothers a priority.

“We are given 60 days after childbirth, to basically cope with the world,” said Ashley Finley.

Finley is a mother of two. Her youngest was born at 26 week. She says navigating motherhood during that time was a big task.

“I didn’t necessarily just drop into the depression, but the stress level was heavy,” Finley.

This is why Finley along with others would like to see the Alabama Legislature to extend Medicaid postpartum care from 60 days to one year after giving birth.

“The flat impact is that it will save lives,” said Nadia Richardson, founder of No More Martyrs.

Richardson says the well being of mothers must become a priority.

“We do often hear for mothers who struggle within that six months, even to a year after having a child with access to care, access to resources, access to culturally responsive health care professionals, and that causes mental distress in regards to depression anxiety,” said Richardson.

Richardson believes allocating the funds necessary to give mothers lifesaving care during a critical time would be a game changer for the state.

“Being someone who is from Alabama, I do believe this is our opportunity to showcase to the world that we do take these disparities very seriously and we do want to address them,” said Richardson.

Here is a full list of the organizations that have joined the American Heart Association in signing the letter in support of expanded postpartum coverage are:

Alabama Arise

Birth Well Partners Community Doula Project

Community Enabler Developer, Inc.

Wings Across Alabama

NAACP – Alabama State Conference

League of Women Voters of Alabama

Village Maternal Services

Hometown Organizing Project

United Way of South Alabama

The Knights & Orchids Society

Council on Substance Abuse – NCADD

Alabama Rare

Sacred Soul Wellness LLC

ADAP

Empower Birth & Bonding LLC

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Medical Advocacy & Outreach

Community Foundation of NE Alabama

Tiny Feet & Heartbeats Birth & Baby

Human Resource Consulting, Inc.

Alabama Academy of Family Physicians

Resurrection Catholic Missions

Alabama Primary Health Care Association

Faith in Action - Alabama

Women’s Foundation of Alabama

The E. We Foundation

Anniston First United Methodist Church

5th Episcopal District CME Church

American Lung Association – Alabama

NAACP – Mobile Branch

AL Chapter- American Academy of Pediatrics

No More Martyrs

Zonta Club of Birmingham

AL Council for Behavioral Healthcare

Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham

Nurse-Family Partnership

United Women of Color

AIDS Alabama

Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice

According to the American Heart Association Heart disease and stroke account for an estimated one in three deaths during pregnancy and birth. 82.7% of pregnancy-associated deaths and 38.4% of pregnancy-related deaths occurred 43-365 days postpartum – higher than any other period.

