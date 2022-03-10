Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Groups urge lawmakers to extend postpartum healthcare coverage

A number of organizations, including the American Heart Association and March of Dimes is...
A number of organizations, including the American Heart Association and March of Dimes is working together to urge lawmakers to extend postpartum health care coverage for Alabama mothers.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of organizations, including the American Heart Association and March of Dimes is working together to urge lawmakers to extend postpartum health care coverage for Alabama mothers.

On Wednesday, over 40 organizations gathered on the Alabama State House steps to call on the Alabama Legislature, the governor and the Medicaid commissioner to make Alabama mothers a priority.

“We are given 60 days after childbirth, to basically cope with the world,” said Ashley Finley.

Finley is a mother of two. Her youngest was born at 26 week. She says navigating motherhood during that time was a big task.

“I didn’t necessarily just drop into the depression, but the stress level was heavy,” Finley.

This is why Finley along with others would like to see the Alabama Legislature to extend Medicaid postpartum care from 60 days to one year after giving birth.

“The flat impact is that it will save lives,” said Nadia Richardson, founder of No More Martyrs.

Richardson says the well being of mothers must become a priority.

“We do often hear for mothers who struggle within that six months, even to a year after having a child with access to care, access to resources, access to culturally responsive health care professionals, and that causes mental distress in regards to depression anxiety,” said Richardson.

Richardson believes allocating the funds necessary to give mothers lifesaving care during a critical time would be a game changer for the state.

“Being someone who is from Alabama, I do believe this is our opportunity to showcase to the world that we do take these disparities very seriously and we do want to address them,” said Richardson.

Here is a full list of the organizations that have joined the American Heart Association in signing the letter in support of expanded postpartum coverage are:

  • Alabama Arise
  • Birth Well Partners Community Doula Project
  • Community Enabler Developer, Inc.
  • Wings Across Alabama
  • NAACP – Alabama State Conference
  • League of Women Voters of Alabama
  • Village Maternal Services
  • Hometown Organizing Project
  • United Way of South Alabama
  • The Knights & Orchids Society
  • Council on Substance Abuse – NCADD
  • Alabama Rare
  • Sacred Soul Wellness LLC
  • ADAP
  • Empower Birth & Bonding LLC
  • USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital
  • Medical Advocacy & Outreach
  • Community Foundation of NE Alabama
  • Tiny Feet & Heartbeats Birth & Baby
  • Human Resource Consulting, Inc.
  • Alabama Academy of Family Physicians
  • Resurrection Catholic Missions
  • Alabama Primary Health Care Association
  • Faith in Action - Alabama
  • Women’s Foundation of Alabama
  • The E. We Foundation
  • Anniston First United Methodist Church
  • 5th Episcopal District CME Church
  • American Lung Association – Alabama
  • NAACP – Mobile Branch
  • AL Chapter- American Academy of Pediatrics
  • No More Martyrs
  • Zonta Club of Birmingham
  • AL Council for Behavioral Healthcare
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham
  • Nurse-Family Partnership
  • United Women of Color
  • AIDS Alabama
  • Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice

According to the American Heart Association Heart disease and stroke account for an estimated one in three deaths during pregnancy and birth. 82.7% of pregnancy-associated deaths and 38.4% of pregnancy-related deaths occurred 43-365 days postpartum – higher than any other period.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in the 500 block of Hunter Loop...
Woman killed in Monday Montgomery wreck identified
A suspect is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Montgomery dealership Monday.
Man charged after vehicles stolen at Montgomery dealership
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Alabama woman wows ‘American Idol’ judges with audition
Two employees with the Elmore County Public Schools system have been placed on administrative...
2 Wetumpka High School personnel on administrative leave
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
2 dead, including suspect; 1 injured after shooting in Auburn

Latest News

A 3-year-old was shot in killed in Montgomery Feb. 11 in the area of North Decatur Street and...
MPD reports 42% decrease in violent crime from January to February
Farmer Lynn Harrison inspects his peach trees.
Freezing temps could hurt Chilton County peach production
Brutally cold air arrives Saturday
Scattered rain through Friday, Arctic blast arrives Saturday
Tracking more rain & storms to end the week, plus a major cold blast that arrives this weekend.
Tracking more rain & storms to end the week, plus a major cold blast that arrives this weekend.