WSFA 12 News, The Vance Law Firm partner to launch revamped Storm Track Zone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Entering its fifth year, the Vance Law Firm Storm Track Zone combines world-class storm tracking technology with the experience of the WSFA First Alert Weather Team. It empowers our meteorologists to track storms more accurately and more precisely, often down to the street and local landmark level.

WSFA 12 News viewers have seen it in action many times since its debut in January 2018. After all, Alabama is one of the most tornado-prone places on Earth. In fact, we have had more Tornado Warnings issued so far in 2022 than any other state!

WSFA 12 News is proud to announce that we have revamped the Vance Law Firm Storm Track Zone with the latest, updated technology from Baron Services. Baron is the world leader in storm tracking displays and technology; based in Huntsville, they have provided the technical backbone of the Vance Law Firm Storm Track Zone since its inception.

That technology continues to improve. As part of the sweeping update, WSFA 12 News now has access to several new, powerful tools.

Those include:

UPDATED POWER OUTAGE DATA - The WSFA First Alert Weather team can now show you what number or what percentage of people in a county or state have lost power.

Power outages by county (WSFA 12 News)

NEW TORNADO DEBRIS SIGNATURE ALGORITHMS - This allows the WSFA First Alert Weather team to detect tornado debris and confirm the presence of a tornado with more accuracy.

TIERED TORNADO WARNING POLYGONS - The Tornado Warning polygon will change color when a tornado is confirmed, and a black outline will appear when a rare “Tornado Emergency” is issued.

These are the three most impactful updates among many that have been implemented in 2022.

The Vance Law Firm Storm Track Zone is constantly improving and helps the WSFA First Alert Weather team keep you and your family safe during severe weather situations!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.