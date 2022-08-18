Advertise
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday.

According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.

The victim’s identity has not been released publicly.

Anyone with information relating to this shooting is asked to call the Luverne Police Department.

