Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Giving Tuesday focuses on non-profits, year-end donations

Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday(MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a day for giving thanks, the weekend was all about shopping, and Tuesday is for giving back. This is “Giving Tuesday,” where Americans are asked to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities.

Today’s the day charities hope you’ll open your pocketbooks for one more day and give a little more. Giving Tuesday is a national movement that focuses on groups that work in and impact local communities. It’s a largely online campaign that uses the power of social media to encourage people to give as much as they can in one day to the charities of their choice.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the 92nd Street YMCA in New York, strategically scheduled for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and right after the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

Social media is a large component of the Giving Tuesday campaign. If you participate today, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media..

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night across parts of the...
Significant severe weather threat across the South
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Victim seeks sex abuse case dismissal against former Alabama lawmaker
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Latest News

Montgomery will celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 2022.
Events commemorating Montgomery Bus Boycott start Thursday
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Angel Tree donations continue in Montgomery
Angel Tree donations continue in Montgomery
Morning Smile: Update- turning lemons into full Thanksgiving meals
Morning Smile: Update- turning lemons into full Thanksgiving meals