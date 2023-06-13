Advertise
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Monday night shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Zelda Road at about 6:35 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at Red Roof Inn. It is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Coleman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released due to the ongoing investigation.

