Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Monday night shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Zelda Road at about 6:35 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at Red Roof Inn. It is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Coleman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released due to the ongoing investigation.

