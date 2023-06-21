Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Senator Tuberville and the Alabama delegation host prayer breakfast for Alabama constituents

More than 100 Alabamians joined congressional leaders in praying for the state and nation in Washington, D.C.
Tuberville leads first Alabama delegation prayer breakfast
Tuberville leads first Alabama delegation prayer breakfast(Office of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Today, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, along with U.S. Senator Katie Britt and U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt, Terri Sewell, Gary Palmer, Barry Moore, Jerry Carl, and Dale Strong, joined to host an Alabama Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Faith leaders from Alabama joined the breakfast also, including University of Alabama President Stuart Bell, Jim Carter of Monroeville, Pastor Troy Garner of Huntsville, and Ike Reeder, the President of Theological Seminary.

“Our uniting in prayer is more important now than ever because I think we can all agree that we are facing a lot of division and brokenness in our country,” said Senator Tuberville. “And the solutions to these problems aren’t found in the Hall of Congress or the White House but among God’s people. Our presence here today shows we recognize that God is the only one who can heal and restore. But first, America needs to turn back to God. That begins with you and me.

The leaders read passages from the Bible and took turns praying for families, the education system, churches, the economy, and the military. More than 100 Alabamians gathered in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
A rogue cow showed up to a Montgomery church’s VBS Tuesday morning.
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS
Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June
Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large
Prattville police are looking for Rufus Lee Smith.
Missing man sought in Prattville located

Latest News

New Alabama law will require students to complete financial literacy course
The courts ordered the Alabama republican majority legislature to redraw a new congressional...
Alabama Legislature names Reapportionment Committee members ahead of redrawn congressional map
With Alabama’s medical cannabis process on pause, those businesses which were denied licenses...
Denied businesses want answers from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission
Secretary Blinken wraps up diplomatic trip to China