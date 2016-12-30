Sugar Bowl preview: Auburn defense vs. Oklahoma offense

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
A Fox News contributor has come forward to level more sexual harassment allegations against deposed chief executive Roger Ailes.More >>
A Fox News contributor has come forward to level more sexual harassment allegations against deposed chief executive Roger Ailes.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.More >>
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
After an intense championship game that ended in the Alabama Crimson Tide losing its first National Championship, the Auburn community decided to celebrate by rolling its very own Toomer’s Corner.More >>
After an intense championship game that ended in the Alabama Crimson Tide losing its first National Championship, the Auburn community decided to celebrate by rolling its very own Toomer’s Corner.More >>
A last-second touchdown gave the Clemson Tigers the revenge they wanted after losing to Alabama in the playoffs last year.More >>
A last-second touchdown gave the Clemson Tigers the revenge they wanted after losing to Alabama in the playoffs last year.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>