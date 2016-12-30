Sugar Bowl preview: Auburn defense vs. Oklahoma offense

Players from both Oklahoma and Auburn spoke on Friday in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Friday's topics were Auburn's defense and Oklahoma's offense.

The players were asked what was the game plan on how to slow down the other, but neither team had a definite answer.

They both stated, however, that they will have to play their A-game on Monday to take home the win.

One thing is clear, Oklahoma's offense is excited and ready to see how well they are able to handle the Auburn defense.

"You talk about their two stars, and they are very talented, but the guys that rotate in and out are very talented too," said Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"They have a lot of big guys. It will be a challenge for us. Looking forward to it and I know our offensive line is too."

Giving much earned credit to Oklahoma's offense, Auburn's defense is aware that they will have to put in some work on Monday.

"We know they have great running backs, in my opinion. Both of them are good," said Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams. "They have a good O-Line. So, we know that they are going to get yards, but our job is to limit them to getting a certain amount so we can win the game."

"They have a lot of threats in the run game and the pass game," said Auburn linebacker Tre Williams. "And this game is going to give us a lot of competition. And it's really going to show us where we stand."

In a roll reversal on Saturday, we will hear from the Auburn offense and the Oklahoma defense.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.