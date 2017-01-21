EMA: Tornado sirens in Pike County back online - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

EMA: Tornado sirens in Pike County back online

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Pike County's tornado siren system is back online after it was discovered that it was not functioning after storms rolled through on Saturday morning, according to the Pike County Emergency Management Agency.

The EMA says that even though the system appears to be working again, Pike County residents should have multiple methods to receive alerts for warnings of potential severe weather.

Another round of severe weather is coming Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Pike County residents need to have multiple methods of receiving alerts, including a weather radio and the WSFA 12 News weather app.

