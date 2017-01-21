EMA: Tornado sirens in Pike County back online

The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
Comedy Central's The Daily Show has never been particularly kind to Alabama, with multiple segments over the years poking fun at the Yellowhammer State. More of that can be expected starting Monday in what may be a first for the show: A full week dedicated to the state.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
A former worker at a federal prison in Alabama has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge involving inmates.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
Following a fatal motorcycle accident in Autauga County on Saturday night, Alabama State Troopers released information on how frequent motorcycle accidents have been in the state so far for 2017.More >>
Interstate 85 is blocked at mile marker 21 in Macon County, which is near Shorter, after an 18-wheeler overturned on a bridge.More >>
It’s been 25 years since Alabama last raised its gas tax from 18 cents per gallon.More >>
