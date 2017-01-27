Singing nurse brightens hospital

For a patient, a stay in the hospital could be scary or lonely. At Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, there’s a nurse who has a unique way of getting patients to smile and relax.

“I want to be remembered for more than giving IVs or shots and pills,” said Jackson Hospital nurse Sandra Mattingly. “I want to go a step further and make sure I reach right here (the heart). This is the cheapest medicine I know.”

Mattingly has been a nurse for more than 25 years. She had a major health scare in the 90s. She was badly injured in a car accident and told she would never be able to work again, but she gave it a try and returned to the hospital.

One day she came across a patient who was in bad shape and decided to sing them a song and she’s been singing ever since.

“I can’t stand seeing someone down in the dumps. That’s why I do it.”

“It just gives the patients a sense of peace and calm,” said patient care manager Jennifer Stone. “Anyone who comes into the hospital, this is the last place they want to be. She just comes in there and provides a lot of comfort and peace.”

Mattingly isn’t shy, “Not everyone feels confident doing this but I was raised like that to sing anywhere, anytime."

Most of her songs are gospel spirituals. Sometimes the patients sing along. Sometimes she makes up her own song. Anything she can do to brighten the day of somebody in a dark place. So is she planning on taking her act on the road.

“No. Right now just staying in the hospital,” Mattingly laughed.



