Concerned parents react to SDE's MPS takeover

The Montgomery Public Schools System has officially accepted a state intervention, the response confirmed in an over 200-page document from MPS to the State Department of Education.

Now that the procedural portion of the takeover has kicked off, parents are anxious to see how this will affect their child's education.



School Board President Robert Porterfield wants the state takeover to be a collaborative process.



"I think that they all should cooperate because personally, there is too much fussing going on and they need to see about the children's education, their education is what is important," said a concerned parent.

While several parents were optimistic about the intervention, the grandparent of a Baldwin Middle School student expressed apprehension if it affects the district's Magnet Programs.

"I'm concerned that the academic requirements may be dropped, which I think hurts a child that is wanting an education,” said a woman wanting to be identified as Carol.

Some parents say a state intervention won't solve the problem.

"It starts at home with the parents even though, if the state does take over, I think it’s still going to be a problem because like I said it starts at home,” said concerned parent Cynthia Howard.

For Lorenvo Mumpfield, the takeover shows him how unequal the MPS playing field has been.

"That lets you know right now it’s not equal all the way across the board because the state wouldn't even be interfering with the Montgomery Public School System,” said Mumpfield.

Like many, Mumpfield labels himself a wait and see parent, hopeful that a state intervention in Montgomery Public Schools will be an equalizer.

"If that takeover means each student gets the equivalent all across the board, same education, same funding, every kid will be the same,” said Mumpfield, describing what it would take for him to support the takeover.

The State Board of Education is meeting Thursday and they're expected to conduct a final vote on whether or not they'll intervene.

