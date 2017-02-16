Parents, state board members respond to report on MPS disciplinary issues

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum outside New York City.
A woman from Maplesville has been missing for about a week.
Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound should not experience any further delays after a crash near the area of the I-85/I-65 interchange.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
As he looks ahead to speech in Saudi Arabia, Trump considers toning down anti-Muslim rhetoric that marked his campaign.
