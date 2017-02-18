Inmate dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility

David Sanders was found unresponsive in a dorm at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide.

According to a news release from the ADOC, 41-year-old David Sanders was found unresponsive in a dorm at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday.

He had been badly beaten and was transported by a medical helicopter to a Montgomery hospital.

He died from his injuries Saturday, according to the ADOC.

Four inmates are suspected in Sanders' death and have been moved to a maximum security prison. Their names haven't been released.

Prison officials say details about the incident aren't being released due to the ongoing investigation.

